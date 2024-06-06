Chennai-based Kothari signs pact with French footwear brand to bring Kickers shoes to India

CHENNAI: The city-based Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd (KICL) is gearing up to enter the retail space for which it has concluded an agreement with Royer Group of France.

The tie-up will help KICL to roll-out the iconic Kickers retail stores across the country. The first such retail Kickers’ store will come up in Chennai. The brand mirrors latest trends and fashion in the designer products in footwear and clothing.

The licensing pact with the French company is an all-encompassing one and includes various Kickers brand of products such as footwear, apparels and accessories.

Besides India, the licensing agreement gives KICL the marketing rights for the Kickers brands in countries such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

J Rafiq Ahmed, MD, KICL, said the entry of the 54-year-old heritage brand into India could prove a game-changer not only for KICL but for the retail fashion products as a whole.

He said the details of Kickers entry into India are still being worked out.