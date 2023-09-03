Chennai artiste finds success in resin art

CHENNAI: It all started in October of 2020, a little over six months after the government imposed a lockdown due to COVID19 pandemic, when DM Atchaya, a school teacher, found inspiration in taking a creative path. She, along with her husband, who has been in the furniture business for long, started researching resin art, only to find out how engrossing it was.

“With my husband’s prior knowledge in resin and exploring in detail about the material, I created my first piece of resin art in April 2021, which was a beautiful multi-coloured clock,” says Atchaya.

The artiste calls her job to be one of the most self-sufficient, and satisfying, where she gets to mould and give shape to creating customised artistic pieces for people.

Some of Atchaya’s work

“We are now focusing on crafting home furniture and epoxy resin art, which includes wall hangings, tea tables, name plates, and my most cherished works to be the exquisite wall clocks,” she highlights.

Some of Atchaya’s work

Being a mother of two young children, Atchaya rather gets her share of time to focus on her art work, alongside focusing on them.



“My kids, who are eight and three, have been extremely supportive in their own little ways. Resin is a chemical which one needs to be very careful while working with. My kids allow me to have my share of focused time and dedication to my work, without hindrance,” the resin artiste explains.