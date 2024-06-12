Chennai airport receives fresh hoax bomb threat, security check intensified

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in the Chennai airport following a hoax bomb threat on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, at around 5.30 pm the police control room received a call in which the caller mentioned that there were explosives inside the Chennai airport at multiple places and they would explode anytime. Soon, the Airport police and the security officers were alerted.

The bomb squad and the CISF checked the airport thoroughly and meanwhile, the Airport director CV Deepak held a security meeting in the Chennai airport and made all the arrangements to ensure tight security in the airport premises. The officers confirmed that it was a hoax call, but security was tightened in the airport since the hoax threat is being given frequently.

The police are also trying to trace the caller and nab the people who are giving hoax threats to the Chennai airport at regular intervals and strict action will be taken against them.