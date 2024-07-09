Chennai airport immigration officer suspended for allegedly aiding gold smugglers, clearing fake passport-holders

CHENNAI: In another incident of illegal activity that has come to light at the Chennai airport, an immigration officer has been suspended for allegedly colluding with gold smugglers and giving clearance to passengers with fake passports.

The immigration officer, Saravanan, was apprehended by the Vigilance Department following a thorough investigation.

According to sources, Saravanan allegedly receive bribes to give clearance to passengers possessing fake passports during the verification process. He also allegedly helped gold smugglers by not checking their luggage, thus allowing them to evade customs duties.

The Vigilance Department has been monitoring Saravanan's activities for several months and has gathered evidence of his wrongdoing.

The immigration officer has been suspended pending further investigation.

Recently, it was revealed that another top official, one who works with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in Chennai, is under probe in connection with the smuggling of 267 kg gold worth Rs 167 crore.

Following an intelligence tip-off, Customs busted the syndicate which successfully smuggled the gold from Sri Lanka into the country during the last two months. A souvenir shop located at the departure lounge of the airport was found to be a front for the illegal activity and its owner, YouTuber Sabir Ali, and his staff was arrested.

(With online desk inputs)