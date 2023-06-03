Chennai activists condemn detention of palm tree climbers

CHENNAI: Condemning the detention of palm tree climbers, who staged a hunger strike against registering false cases in Villupuram, Chennai-based activists urged the State government to lift the ban on toddy to protect the welfare of the climbers.

In a statement, activists Benisha, Shivakumar, and others alleged that police barged into an indefinite hunger strike hut of palm tree climbers in Villupuram and detained them. "Following the recent deaths due to illicit liquor, many people have been arrested in the Marakkanam area of Villupuram district. But under the pretext of preventive measures, the police department has been committing many violations against palm tree climbers in Villupuram and other districts,” the statement alleged.

It added that the police have filed a false case against the young palm tree climbers in Vikravandi, arrested them, cut the palm branches, and broken their pots. In response, the Tamil Nadu Palm Climbers Protection Movement and the local people were engaged in an indefinite hunger strike.

The statement noted that the state government is taking many measures to protect palm trees. "If the palm trees are to be protected, the welfare of the palm climbers should be considered. It is necessary to lift the ban on Toddy, which palm tree climbers claim as a food product, " the statement added.