Chennai: 58-year-old techie arrested for harassing young college student

CHENNAI: A 58-year-old IT employee was arrested by the Velachery police for allegedly harassing a 20-year-old female law college student.

The accused, Prince Jayakumar, a resident of Velachery, regularly took evening walks in the Taramani area. On one of these walks, he met the college girl who considered him to be a father figure. When he allegedly started making inappropriate advances towards her, the distresssed student filed a complaint at the Velachery police station, following which the man was arrested.

Jayakumar was produced in a Saidapet court and remanded in judicial custody.