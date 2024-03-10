Chengalpattu sexual assault case: School management issues clarification

CHENNAI: With the arrest of two teachers for allegedly sexually assaulting a student threatening to tarnish its reputation, the school management issued a clarification stating that it was fully cooperating with the probe.

In its statement, Vidya Mandir school in Guduvanchery stated that the management has furnished all necessary information to the police to help get to the bottom of the issue. The statement further read that the two accused were suspended as soon as the school management came to know about the incident (March 1).

The management has ensured to provide safety and a risk-free environment for students in the school, it added.

The two teachers were arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act in Chengalpattu for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year old girl student. Kayeskumar (40) of Guduvanchery's Orathur and Rasayya (29) from Tirunelveli worked as a music teacher and PET teacher, respectively.

The two accused reportedly assaulted the child on February 28. The victim's parents noticed discomfort and anxiety in their child when she came back from school that day. On asking her, she opened up on the harrowing incident.

Soon, a complaint was filed in the Guduvanchery all-women police station. The police after an inquiry found the incident was true, and both of them were arrested under the Pocso Act on Monday night. They were remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.

Following the incident, the parents of other students gathered outside the school on Tuesday morning and protested against the management and demanded the police to take strict action against the accused teachers.