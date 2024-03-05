Two teachers arrested for sexually assaulting five-year old student in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: In what could cause shock and dismay, two teachers were arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act in Chengalpattu for sexually assaulting a five-year old girl studying LKG in the school they worked.



Kayeskumar (40) of Guduvanchery's Orathur, and Rasayya (29) from Tirunelveli, worked as music teacher and PET teacher respectively in Vidya Mandir in Guduvanchery's Vallanchery. The victim was studying LKG in the same school.









The two being arrested

The two accused reportedly assaulted the child on February 28. The victim's parents noticed discomfort and anxiety in their child when she came back from school that day. On asking her, she opened up on the harrowing incident.



The child's parents reported the issue to the Guduvanchery All Women police station. Acting on their complaint, a Pocso case was lodged and the teachers were arrested. The duo were presented before a Chengalpattu court and were incarcerated on Monday evening.