Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on June 29

The prices of tomato, yam, ooty carrot and garlic witnessed an increase in prices

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 Jun 2024 4:42 AM GMT
Koyambedu Market (File photo)

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at the Koyambedu Market in Chennai saw a drop on Saturday.

Yesterday, the price of coconut,lemon and drumstick were Rs 29/ 100 and 100, which has reduced today to Rs 28 /90 and 80 respectively.

The prices of tomato, yam, ooty carrot and garlic witnessed an increase in prices and is sold at Rs 50 / 68/ 60 and 330 per kg compared to Friday’s prices.

Other essentials are more or less priced the same on Saturday.




