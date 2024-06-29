Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on June 29

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at the Koyambedu Market in Chennai saw a drop on Saturday.



Yesterday, the price of coconut,lemon and drumstick were Rs 29/ 100 and 100, which has reduced today to Rs 28 /90 and 80 respectively.

The prices of tomato, yam, ooty carrot and garlic witnessed an increase in prices and is sold at Rs 50 / 68/ 60 and 330 per kg compared to Friday’s prices.

