Check out prices of vegetables on May 15 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The spike in prices of garlic, tomato, green chilli, and lemon at the Koyambedu wholesale market complex has continued today.

According to traders at the market, the price of garlic had shot up to Rs 350 per kilogram on Tuesday from Rs 300 per kilogram just a day ago; the price remains unchanged today.

The rate of lemon which has been at Rs 150 for the past week increased by Rs 10 yesterday. Its price today is still Rs 160.

Meanwhile, the price of drumstick, which witnessed a sudden surge on May 12, continues to remain unchanged at Rs 40. It was sold for Rs 25 on May 11.

Notably, the prices of essentials like onion, tomato, potato and coconut has more or less remained the same this whole week.

Here is the list: