Changes in pattern of EMU trains between Korukkupet and Basin Bridge railway station announced; check details

CHENNAI: Several EMU train services has been partially and fully cancelled, diverted and changed origination in Chennai Central – Gudur section between Korukkupet and Basin Bridge railway station from 23:00 hrs to 03:00hrs on 13,15, 16 and 17 July as a part of ongoing engineering works, said a Southern Railway statement.



Gummidipundi - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 22:30 hrs is partially cancelled between Korukkupet and Moore Market complex on Saturday.

Moore Market Complex - Avadi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 00:15 hrs is fully cancelled on Sunday.

Gummidipundi - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 22:30 hrs is diverted to Chennai Beach on 15, 16 & 17 July.

Moore Market Complex - Avadi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 23:40 hrs will originate from Chennai Beach at 23:45 hrs on 15, 16 and 17 July, added the statement.