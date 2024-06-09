CBI probe on GREF man who vanished before reaching Chennai

CHENNAI: K Sasankan (58), who is working in the General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) unit from Arunachal Pradesh, was supposed to reach Chennai on November 27 last year from Bhubaneswar by train. Instead, only his baggage reached the Chennai Central railway station.

He had left Guwahati on November 9, 2023, on 89 days’ leave.

His wife received a call from a Chennai railway officer two weeks later, on November 27, that her husband’s luggage was at the railway station.

Since then, there has been no information about Sasankan, who is described as a well-built 173 cm tall and fair man.

Now, the CBI has started a probe into the mysterious disappearance of the man, a Kerala native.

“My husband didn’t have a phone to call. When he arrived in Bhubaneswar on November 25, he called from the mobile number of an auto driver there. He told me that he had lost his phone and money and had no money to travel and asked me to send some money to him. My brother had sent Rs 5001 through Gpay to a number. After that, my husband never called me. Two days later, an officer from Chennai Central Railway Station informed me about the bags found on the train. I understood that my husband was missing,” Sreekumari, Sasankan’s wife from Pathanamthitta in Kerala, told the investigators.

As per her complaint, he seems to have broken his journey for some reason at Bhubaneswar, as he started his journey from Bhubaneswar only on November 25, though his journey began on November 9 from Guwahati.

His activities and whereabouts during two weeks between November 9 and November 25 may prove to be crucial for his disappearance, police said.

Initially, the investigation was started by Kodumon police station in Kerala, the case was later transferred to the CBI for further probe.