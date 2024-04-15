CBI dragging the gutkha scam case, says Madras HC

CHENNAI: A special court in Chennai came down against the CBI as the investigation agency is dragging the gutka scam case alleged against the top officials and politicians including former ministers for more than three years.

The special court in Chennai to hear CBI cases observed that by stating non recieving of sanction to probe against the accused, the CBI is dragging the case.

The judge also directed the CBI to submit the status of the investigation and posted the matter to May 2 for further submission.

In July 2022, the Tamil Nadu government granted sanction to prosecute former health minister Vijayabaskar, former commercial taxes minister BV Ramana, and former DGPs TK Rajendran and S George, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

On March 29, 2018, the investigation was transferred to CBI from Tamil Nadu police, and re-registered the case, on the directions of the High Court.

The Union government had also given permission for the CBI to investigate the former DGP of Tamil Nadu TK Rajendran and former police commissioner of Chennai, S George in the Gutka case.

The case relates to the alleged involvement of the former Ministers, former IPS officers, and other officials in the Tamil Nadu police, Greater Chennai Corporation, Food Safety Department, and Commercial Taxes wing, among others, in taking bribes to the tune of Rs.39.91 crore for facilitating the storage, transportation, and sale of gutkha in Chennai city.