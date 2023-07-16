Casual labourer engaged for CMWSSB work electrocuted

CHENNAI: A 52 year old casual labourer who entered into a pit to shift an electric motor got electrocuted near Taramani on Saturday. The deceased was a homeless and lived under the Velachery flyover and made a living doing odd jobs. Police investigations revealed that he was called by a worker engaged by Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to assist them when the accident happened.

The deceased was identified as Palanichamy, a native of Melpuliyur in Perambalur district. Police said that a field worker with CMWSSB, Gopi had called a couple of workers to assist them. The workers were attending to a complaint wherein sewage water had mixed with drinking water at MGR street, Thanthai Periyar Nagar after which a nine feet pit was dug up and the polluted water was taken out with motor pump.

The work was going on since Friday and continued on Saturday too. Around 3 pm. the workers had planned to shift the motor pump and had used a rope to lift the pump from the nine feet pit. While on the job, Palanichamy suffered an electric shock and fell unconscious in the pit after which the co-workers rescued him and moved him to a private hospital in Perungudi where he was declared brought dead later in the night.

Taramani Police have registered a case and are investigating.