Car driver suspected to have escaped with 670 gram gold bar

CHENNAI: City Police have launched a hunt for a 28-year-old man, a car driver who allegedly stole 670 grams of gold worth over Rs 30 lakh from a jewellery store owner.

The jewellery store owener, S Dinesh (39) of Pattalam has been running a store near Parrys for the last seven years.

A week ago, he sent two of his staff along with the suspect, Ketharam (28), a native of Rajasthan to source gold bars from a jeweller in Salem to make jewellery.

Accordingly, the trio left to Salem by car on September 1 and returned the next day. The staff left a box at Dinesh's home stating that it contains the gold bars.

The next day, when Dinesh opened the box, he found a 670 gram gold bar missing after which he summoned the staff and enquired them.

While everyone claimed that they did not take it, a couple of days later, the driver, Ketharam did not turn up for work and went missing after which Dinesh filed a complaint with Periamet Police.

Further investigations are on.