Cancellation of EMU trains for maintenance leave commuters stranded again

CHENNAI: Due to cancellation of EMU service due to maintenance work between Kodambakkam and Tambaram railway stations, commuters were stranded again on Sunday.

44 EMU trains between Chennai Beach - Tambaram - Chengalpattu were cancelled for the second week by the Southern Railway.

On February 11th EMU trains were cancelled and a lot of passengers were affected.

The Southern Railway announced the cancellation of these train services only on Saturday afternoon this week.

Along with this, there has been an announcement that additional metro train services and MTC buses will be operated.

With the addition of Metro train services, it was convenient for travellers travelling from Tirusulam to Chennai, but commuters travelling from Kilambakkam to Tirusulam faced a lot of hardships.

Despite the announcement of additional plying of city buses, due to severe traffic snarls on the National Highway, it took around 3 hours to reach Tirusulam Metro station from Kilambakkam.

The passengers fumed that the railway should have announced the changes in pattern of train services two days prior. The passengers raised concerns whether the maintenance work will be completed on Sunday or whether it be carried next week affecting them.