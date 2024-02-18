CMRL to operate trains every 7 mins till 8 PM today

CHENNAI: To accommodate more passengers in Chennai Metro Rail, following the maintenance work by Southern Railways (SR) between Central and Tambaram, the Metro trains on Sunday will run every seven minute till 8 pm, on both green and blue lines.

As per CMRL press note, in the evening from 8 pm to 11 pm, Metro trains will operate every ten minutes as per the regular Sunday schedule.

"Passengers traveling towards Chennai may consider utilising metro train service to continue their travel by taking special MTC buses from Tambaram to Airport and Meenambakkam, and further taking Metro to various destinations including Chennai Central and Wimco Nagar,"stated CMRL.

More details can be accessed by the passengers on the CMRL website or mobile app. Passengers can also book tickets by using various apps like Paytm, phonepe, WhatsApp, redbus and Namma yatri.