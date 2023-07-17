Callous drain work cuts BSNL service to defence units, KMC

CHENNAI: The internet services to defence establishments in Avadi, Directorate of Medical Education, Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, major public sector units, and other organisations and households in Chennai were disrupted after the contractor working on storm water drain work on Poonamallee High Road damaged the optical fibre cables of BSNL on July 14.

While the State utility has lodged a complaint with the local police seeking action against the supervisor and contractor for damaging the cables, its senior officials fumed that the State government authorities often fail to ensure that those undertaking the work coordinated with it using an application created for the purpose.

In the complaint lodged with the inspector of Kilpauk police station, B Venkata Ravanaiah, Sub-Divisional Engineer, BSNL, Chennai Telephones, blamed the irresponsible and negligent behaviour on the part of the Greater Chennai Corporation and Highways Department, which led to cable damage and disruption in internet services provided to major offices and key installations in and around the city.

According to the official, the optical fibre cables were damaged on July 14 during the storm water drain (SWD) work alone EVR High Road (Poonamallee High Road) by the State Highways Department. This was causing disruption of internet services for the Defence wing, Avadi, Directorate of Medical Education, Kilpauk, Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, major public sector units and other organisations in the city, he said.

“Due to the non-cooperative attitude of supervisor Santhosh and contractor in-charge Raghupathi, the optical fibre cables which provide uninterrupted internet service were damaged, Venkata Ravanaiah said in the complaint, seeking appropriate action against the supervisor and contractor. He also sought compensation for the restoration work.

Speaking to DT Next, Mayor R Priya said the civic body officials inform the concerned authorities before digging.

“I have not received any complaints or requests from BSNL officials so far. We follow all the instructions before digging the road. I don’t know why this happened. I will check the situation at EVR High Road digging site with the authorities concerned,” she added.

“Though the Union government has taken many efforts for cooperation between the Centre and State agencies, the Tamil Nadu government, which is the executing authority, was not cooperating with the Centre-run utility,” alleged CV Vinod, Chief General Manager, BSNL.

BSNL was facing damages to its infrastructure across the State due to numerous repair and digging works for storm water drains and integrated drinking water projects, he said.

“There is an application called ‘Call before you dig’. Whoever digging the roads needs to convey it to the authorities concerned using the application. But the State government officials failed to ensure this,” he told DT Next.

There were several instances of its cables getting damaged due to digging works. “We can only request the authorities to ensure that the cables are not damaged. And when they are damaged, we file a police complaint,” he pointed out.

According to V Sathiabalan, a former member of Telecom Advisory Committee (TAC), the carelessness by contractors has resulted in 20 mobile phone towers in the city losing connectivity.

The service was affected in Anna Nagar and Kellys BSNL exchanges, and 20 mobile phone towers in the city, which resulted in hardship for over 200 BSNL customers. “This is the main link for the Defence corridor in Avadi. The State officials need to inform BSNL before starting to dig. But without intimating the BSNL authorities, they’re carrying out SWD works in many places in the city, which causes a huge loss for BSNL. This is one of the many recent incidents, which shows the State government’s negligence,” he alleged.