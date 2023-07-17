Burdened by debt techie kills wife, daughter attempts suicide

Dejected over not being able to pay the debts he had accumalated, 32-year-old software engineer killed his wife and daughter and attempted suicide in Thazhambur on Monday.

Police said Aravindan of Thazhambur was staying in an apartment with his wife Sujatha and daughter Ayshwarya (7). Aravindan used to spend more money than his income for living a luxurious life.

Aravindan has a debt of over 17 lakhs and he couldn't even pay interest using his monthly salary. Dejected over it Aravindan decided to commit suicide after killing his wife and daughter. He tried buying sleeping pills but couldn't get sleeping pills anywhere without a doctor prescription.

On Sunday night Aravindan brought particular tablets and mixed it with milk and gave it to his wife and daughter before going to bed.

Police said after both of them became unconscious Aravind cut their wrist and they died in a few minutes.

After that Aravindan consumed the milk and cut his wrist and fell unconscious. On Monday morning the relatives tried calling Aravindan and Ayshwara over the phone but since they did not pick up the call they alerted the neighbours to check the house. The neighbours found the house was locked from inside and there was no response from the couple. On information, the Thazhambur police who visited the spot broke open the door and they found Aravindan lying unconscious in a critical condition while his wife and daughter had died.

The police admitted Aravindan to a nearby private hospital in ICU and the bodies were sent for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.