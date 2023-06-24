Bullet journalling: A motivating, therapeutic activity

By Antonette Riana C

CHENNAI: A content writer by profession and a bullet journalist by passion, 23-year-old Fazila Fahzath shares how preserving memories on paper has been her driving force during challenging moments. Journalling has always served as a means to express and communicate various ideas, and sensations during contrasting situations and emotions we go through. Fazila says, “Journalling has existed for a long time. Earlier, the art used to have a specific format and a writing style, but now it has grown into becoming much more than that.”

A bullet journal, or BuJo, is a flexible planning method created by a New York-based product designer, Ryder Carroll, that aids one to set goals for the future and trace the past, while making the most of the present. Fazila comments, “It includes a lot of weekly layouts, monthly layouts and helps to track your mood, habits and goals. You can customise the journal according to your life. If you are a fitness person, you can include a fitness tracker. If you want to track your water count, you can also do that.” BuJo also aids in the tracking of mental and psychological health, short-term and long-term objectives and many other things. It simplifies the chaos of confusion into an organised framework.









The enticement of bullet journalling is the sense of control provided by the use of an orderly planner. Keeping in mind, that function always precedes form in this kind of journalling as well. Fazila does not adhere to the do’s and don’ts of bullet journalling. Instead, she creates her own. She brings together art and writing and presents a free art form in her bullet journals. “When you mix art journalling and BuJo together, you have a sense of liberty. That’s why I mainly mix concepts together, to get the freedom of art- a free-flow art form,” says Fazila.





Bullet journalling is a conscious practice cloaked as an efficient strategy to dejunk the mind. It is a self-care activity to heal and motivate with a playful and creative streak. It strives to achieve strong mental health, tranquillity and fruitfulness.



Fazila remarks, “Bullet journalling yearns you to tick things off from your to-do list. It will make you more productive. At the same time, you need not be too harsh on yourself that you have to do something on the same day. With bullet journalling it can be free flowing.”