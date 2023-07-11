Break-in at Tasmac shop, liquor bottles worth Rs 4L looted

CHENNAI: Police are looking for a gang that broke into a tasmac shop and looted liquor bottles worth nearly 4 lakhs in Maduranthagam on Tuesday.

A government TASMAC shop is situated in Iyyapakkam village near Maduranthagam in Chengalpattu district. On Monday night the liquor bottles for restocking arrived at the shop and the staff stored the bottles in the godown.

Police said since the godown got filled they kept the remaining 62 boxes in the portico of the shop and locked it and went home.

On Tuesday morning when the staff returned, they found the grill of the shop was broken and the 62 boxes of liquor were missing.

Maduranthagam police team, based on information, visited the spot registered a case and are trying to identify the thieves.

Police said the liquor bottles were worth Rs 4 lakhs.

The thieves did not go inside the shop so the cash of 3.5 lakhs which was kept in the drawer was safe.