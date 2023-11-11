Brake jam detains Sethu express in Chennai twice

CHENNAI: Rameswaram-bound Sethu Express from Chennai Egmore was detained twice in Chennai on the eve of Deepavali owing to brake jam.



According to railway sources, train no 22661 Chennai Egmore - Mandapam Sethu Express, which started from Chennai Egmore around 5.45pm Saturday, made an unscheduled stop at Kodambakkam station after one of the coaches suffered "brake binding" (brake does not release from the wheel).

The crew started the train towards Mambalam after an eight-minute unscheduled stop at Kodambakkam. However, the train was forced to halt again minutes later at Guindy station after the passengers on board noticed and reported smoke emanating from the undergear. Railway technicians were said to have attended the fault at Guindy from where the train started after 10 minutes.

A spokesperson of Southern Railway (SR) admitted to the train making unscheduled halts at Kodambakkam and Guindy due to brake binding and said that the train left Chennai after a 20-minute delay. Around half past 9pm when the spokesperson confirmed the halts, the train had crossed Villupuram.