Brain dead student becomes organ donor; gives life to 3

CHENNAI: A 22 year old female student, met with a bike accident in Chennai. Since she had severe head injury, she was immediately taken to SRM Global hospital for treatment.

She was unconscious and there was no brain function, when she was admitted to the hospital.



Despite an emergency craniotomy was performed, her brain didn't pulsate at all.



Doctors waited around 48 hours and checked for other vitals and spontaneous breaths.



The brain stem responses were absent and there was no further improvement in her condition.



Necessary tests for brain function were performed. On the completion of tests and examinations, doctors confirmed her brain death.



The organ transplant team explained Surbhi kumari’s condition to her father and informed him that by agreeing to donate his beloved daugher’s body organs, many patients who were fighting for their lives can be saved.



Her father had come forward generously and agreed for the donation of organs for transplantation to the needy patients.



SRM Global Hospital authorities requested the government authorities for permission to harvest the organs from the brain-dead patient Ms. Surbhi kumari by phone and email and the Tamil Nadu government gave legal authorisation to do the same as an urgent measure, understanding the urgency.



Earlier this week, the procedure of harvesting the organs was successfully conducted by the transplant team of SRM Global Hospital.



A liver was transplanted to a patient who is being treated at the SRM Global Hospital.



One kidney was taken to Madras Medical College and Hospital and another kidney was taken to Gleneagles Hospital in Chennai.



Organ donation by the brain-dead persons can give a second life to many patients who are fighting for their survival.



The hospital authorities thanked the family members of Ms. Surbhi kumari, who had agreed generously to donate her organs.



Her organs are now transplanted in many patients and saved their lives.



The district administration paid homage to the organ donor Ms. Surbhi kumari.



On behalf of the State government, Mr. V.S. Narayana Sarma, Sub Collector, Chengalpattu placed a wreath on the body to honour her sacrifice and consoled the family.

