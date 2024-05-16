Boarding EMU a taxing affair at Chengalpattu, say commuters

CHENNAI: At the Chengalpattu station which is frequented by thousands of commuters every day, boarding a train has become a nightmare due to overcrowding, rue several passengers. It is especially challenging since the inauguration of the Kilambakkam bus terminus, following which the footfall has increased manifold during the peak hours.

Every day, lakhs of people travel to Chennai from the Chengalpattu district for various reasons, due to which the EMUs are always crowded. After the inauguration of the Kilambakkam bus terminus, footfall increased even more, as people from the city travel on the EMUs to board buses at Kilambakkam.

However, though the number of patronage saw a massive increase, the railways has not increased the number of trains operated between Beach and Chengalpattu, forcing commuters to travel on footboards, said many passengers.

The reason for the overcrowding that many cited was the reduction in services between Tambaram and Chengalpattu a year ago due to maintenance work. They are yet to be resumed, which results in other trains getting filled fast and often, they said.

The only solution to overcrowding was operating more trains between Beach and Chengalpattu, said many passengers.

Another demand raised by regular commuters is operating special trains between Tambaram and Kattankulathur during the day. At present, they are being run only during the night hours.

Karthick from Chromepet said the Railways should increase the number of services and make sure that the trains are running on time to make commute hassle-free for the public.

When asked, Southern Railway officials said the number of trains between Tambaram and Chengalpattu would be increased this year.

Meanwhile, many passengers alleged that migrant workers were occupying the first-class compartments. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and the Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTE) are not taking action against those who travel in the compartment without the proper ticket, they added.

Many working in private companies located between Tambaram and Chengalpattu used to get monthly first-class pass for hassle-free travel, as they could work using their laptops or tablets on the go. However, in the past few months, most of the first-class compartments have been occupied by migrant workers. Commuters complain that people get normal tickets and board in the first-class compartment.

Aadarsh, staff of a private firm in Maraimalai Nagar, said, “A few days ago, two workers who did not have first-class tickets boarded into the compartment and occupied six seats as they were lying flat. When we requested them to leave a seat for other passengers, they were very rude.”

Sherin, a college student, alleged that the workers verbally abused or showed inappropriate gestures while they are standing in the ladies compartment that is close to the first-class compartment.