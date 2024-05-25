Bizman gets 'party invite' in MRC Nagar; kidnapped and let off after paying Rs 50 lakh ransom

CHENNAI: City Police are interrogating a complaint from a city businessman who alleged that he was kidnapped and extorted of Rs 50 lakh by a gang who made him come to a spot in MRC Nagar in the pretext of a party.

The businessman went to the spot as the invite was from a female friend he had acquainted through Instagram.

Police are investigating whether the woman's social media account was operated by the gang to lure the man or whether she was also part of the gang. The victim. Javed Saifuddin (32) of Royapettah runs a cell phone shop in Burma Bazaar, police said.

According to Javed's complaint, on May 17, he received a message from a phone number asking him to come to a party in Karpagam Avenue, MRC Nagar and when Javed went there around 9 pm, he was bundled into a car by a four member gang. They took Javed's possessions and then took him to a house in Maduravoyal where he was threatened.

The gang allegedly told the complainant that they would be paid Rs 50 lakh if they eliminate him and asked him to pay the amount to let him off.

The next day, Javed managed to pay the demanded amount to the kidnappers after which he was let off in the evening.

A week after the incident, Javed filed a complaint with Foreshore Estate police who have registered a case and are investigating.