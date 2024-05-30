Beans, green chillies get costlier; check out vegetable rates on May 30 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai are largely stable today.

The price of beans increased by Rs 40 compared to yesterday's price (Rs 150). Today it is being sold for Rs. 190.

According to the traders at the market, the price of green chillies increased by Rs. 20 and is currently priced at Rs. 100 (yesterday's price: Rs 120).

Meanwhile, the prices of essentials like onions and potatoes continue to remain more or less the same as the last two weeks.