Beans and lemon get cheaper on the pocket; check out vegetable rates on June 18 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables like tomato, potato, lemon, yam, ginger, peas, and beans have decreased on Tuesday.

According to traders at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai, the price of beans decreased to Rs 140 per kg today from Sunday's price of Rs 180 per kg, a dip of Rs 40.

Similarly, the price of lemon came down to Rs 100 per kg when compared to Sunday's price of Rs 130.

The price of peas reduced to Rs 200 per kg today from Rs 210 per kg on Sunday while ginger is being sold at Rs 150 per kg today from Rs 160 per kg on June 16.

On the other hand, tomato is being sold at Rs 50 per kg today from Rs 60 per kg on Sunday.

Additionally, potato prices decreased to Rs 40 per kg today – it was Rs 45 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, yam is being sold at Rs 70 per kg today from Rs 75 per kg on June 16.