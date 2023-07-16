B Tech grad held for selling morphed pictures of women online

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old B Tech-IT graduate from Erode who allegedly took photos and videos of women visiting public places, morphed them into obscene content and sold them in Telegram groups was arrested by the Chennai Police on Friday.

The arrested person was identified as N M Arya of Sathyamangalam.

The south zone cyber crime police station had received a complaint from a resident of Adambakkam that someone had taken a photo of her during shopping and morphed the pictures and spreading online.

A team led by Inspector D Kavitha conducted inquiries and based on the information collected, traced the suspect.

Police said that Arya used to take photos and videos of women visiting supermarkets, malls, commercial centres without their knowledge.

He then morphed the photos into obscene content and posted them in a Telegram app in Zip file mode and shared them with those who seek them for money.

Police recovered a 2 TB (Terra byte) hard disc with pictures of women and obscene pictures from the accused. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Police have initiated a drive to look for persons who indulge in such kinds of acts in and around Chennai City.