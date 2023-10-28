Avadi police arrest absconding suspect in child labour case

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man, who was absconding for nearly six months in a child bonded labour case, has been arrested. He was the third person to be arrested in connection with the case

According to police, A Jagidh of Seven Wells, was arrested on Thursday from his hideout. He was evading police action since the District Task Force (DTF) raided a bag manufacturing unit in Malayappan Street in Manadi on April 20 this year and rescued 29 boys, aged between 10 and 17 years.

The team found that the boys, all natives of Bihar, were forced to work for long hours in the unit. After conducting enquiry with the survivors, the Muthialpet police arrested Jagidh’s brothers Mohammed Shagidh (35) and Abdul Majid (25), who were running the unit, under the provision of Child Bonded Labour. However, Jagidh managed to escape.

The labour department, meanwhile, contacted their counterparts in Bihar and handed over the boys to the Child Welfare Committee in their State. The TN labour department issued a release certificate and deposited Rs 30,000 as first instalment of the financial assistance as part of the rehabilitation programme under the Central Sector Scheme.