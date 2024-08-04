Avadi CoP meets representatives of chemical factories, godown, discusses illegal use of methanol, ethanol

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police Commissioner K Shankar on Saturday met representatives of chemical factories and godowns in Avadi City police limits and discussed ways of preventing illegal use of methanol and ethanol.

In the wake of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy which left over 60 dead, the Tamil Nadu police has increased its crackdown on sale of spurious liquor and the illegal sale of methanol.

As many as 60 representatives participated in the meeting held on Saturday at a convention centre in Avadi.

During the meet, Commissioner Shankar issued advisories on maintaining proper records of methanol and ethanol stock and adhering to safety and security norms as mandated by the government.

Further, he discussed steps and measures to be taken to prevent the chemicals from falling into the hands of criminals.