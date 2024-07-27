Autorickshaw driver stabs wife to death in full public view in Saligramam, arrested

CHENNAI: An autorickshaw driver was arrested for murdering his wife after an argument in full public view in Saligramam. The woman who suffered injuries after the attack on Friday succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Pushpa (38). She was married with Thiru Murugan (43), who already had two children from his first marriage.

The duo used to argue regularly after Murugan came home drunk regularly.

Recently, after one such incident, Thiru Murugan went to his parent's house in Saligramam. On Friday, Pushpa visited her in-law's house to call her husband back home and picked up a fresh quarrel.

Thiru Murugan who was under the influence of alcohol took a knife and stabbed the woman repeatedly and fled the scene.

Pushpa was rescued by neighbours and admitted to a hospital where she succumbed on Saturday. Virugambakkam police altered the attempted murder into a murder case and arrested the accused Thiru Murugan on Saturday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

In another incident in Purasawalkam, a man branded his wife with an iron box after an argument. Vepery Police have registered a case and launched a search for the man, Halith. The injured woman, Nazia (32) is under treatment.