Auto topples as cop clears way for CM Stalin's convoy on Kamarajar Salai; 5-year-old dies

CHENNAI: A five-year-old boy in an autorickshaw was killed after the vehicle toppled on Kamarajar Salai allegedly when a policeman attempted to stop the vehicle to facilitate the passing of Chief Minister MK Stalin's convoy from the Secretariat on Sunday night.

Anna Square Traffic Investigation Wing booked constable A Mahendran, attached to a battalion of the Tamil Nadu Special Police under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the BNS and have initiated investigations.

Investigations revealed that the victim, identified as G Aloknath Dakshan of Triplicane, visited the Marina beach with his grandparents and was returning home when the accident happened. The auto was driven by his grandfather, Sekar (58).

As they were riding along Kamarajar Salai, policemen were clearing traffic after being informed about the movement of the CM convoy. The overzealous constable had come in front of the auto asking Sekar to stop and the elderly man had swerved the vehicle to avoid hitting the cop. In the process, the auto brushed against the constable and then toppled.

While the elderly couple sustained minor injuries, Aloknath who was seated behind was bleeding profusely after which he was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared as brought dead. The child was moved to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem. Senior police officers including Triplicane Deputy Commissioner Shekhar Deshmukh reached the scene to pacify the kin of the deceased child.

Aloknath's father Gopinath said the auto was driven at a nominal speed only and he has filed a complaint against the constable seeking appropriate legal action. Even after the fall, the constable was worried about clearing the auto, relatives alleged. "Only a few hours ago, my son was discussing with me about school on Monday," cried the bereaved father.

The child's body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem.