Auto rickshaw driver arrested for robbing passenger in Tiruvottiyur

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old auto rickshaw driver, who allegedly robbed a mobile phone from a passenger was arrested by the Tiruvottiyur police on Friday.

The arrested person, A Vikram, is a resident of Annai Sathya Nagar near Kamarajar Salai. Police said the incident happened on May 19 when Karan Sekar (23) of Tondiarpet had boarded Vikram’s autorickshaw.

As the passenger was alighting at Tiruvottiyur, Vikram took the mobile phone from his hand and fled the scene. Sekar tried to run behind the auto to note down the registration number of, but could not, after which he filed a complaint with the Tiruvottiyur police station.

After perusing the CCTV footage, police picked up the accused from his home on Friday.