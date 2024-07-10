Auto drivers held for smuggling ganja oil, selling in sachets in Parry's corner

CHENNAI: A special team of Chennai police arrested two auto rickshaw drivers for allegedly smuggling ganja oil and selling the same in sachets to youngsters in Parry's corner area. The arrested were identified as Antony and Gopinath, residents of MMDA Colony in Arumbakkam.



Police believe that because of surveillance seasoned ganja smugglers as a step to evade police shifted their focus to bringing large quantities of ganja oil instead of dry Ganja leaves.

Most of the peddlers concealed the ganja oil in two-litre PET bottles and brought them to the city, police noted.

The police team intercepted an auto rickshaw near Parry's corner and frisked the occupants, Antony and Gopinath. They recovered 100 ml of Ganja oil from them.

During questioning, the duo told police they received instructions from one man from Perambur.

Based on their confession, the team visited the house of Perambur man and during the examination of the residence, recovered 50 ml of Ganja oil from there.

The North Beach police team arrested the two autorickshaw drivers and sent them to judicial custody.