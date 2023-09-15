Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka marches past Pakistan to face India in finals

CHENNAI: Team Sri Lanka has won its last Super 4 game of the Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The home side with no balls to spare chased down 252 with the loss of eight wickets.

Wicket-keeper Kusal Mendis was nine runs short of a century, as his 87-ball 91 was entertaining. Not to forget the useful forties from Samarawickrama (48) and Asalanka (49) helped Sri Lanka get close to the target.

Following the dismissal of Mendis, Pakistan looked like coming back into the contest, leaving them 10-15 runs short to defend.

Sri Lanka will now face India in the finals of the Asia Cup 2023 on September 17.