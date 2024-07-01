As elderly man dies after falling through elevator shaft, KP Park residents bring up long-standing safety woes again

CHENNAI: Following the accidental death of 52-year-old man after he fell from an elevator stuck between two floors in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board in KP Park, Pullianthope, residents fumed that the building has been in a dilapidated condition for the last two years.

“Despite submitting multiple petitions, authorities have not taken any step. They haven’t even carried out an inspection till date,” they lament. “Getting stuck in the elevator is one of the perennial concerns we’ve been facing ever since we came here in 2021.”

Thousands of families who encroached near river banks in the city were shifted here from various localities. “There are crumbling walls and broken windows. Even the ceiling falls off. We’re unable to fix a nail on the wall and have to be careful about using every item in the house,” rued Sheela, a resident, who was relocated from Pallavan Salai. “Since we live on the fifth floor, it’s difficult to use the stairs often. So, we’re dependent on the elevator, but it’s not in a good condition for the last two years.”

Accusing the lift operators of being lazy, drunk and lackadaisical, she recalled the horror of being stuck inside the elevator 2 months ago. “I got stuck for more than 15 minutes and developed chest pain and shortness of breath. I fell unconscious, and I don’t know when I was rescued. Such incidents are common, and lift operators are aware of it, but they don’t complain to the higher authorities or fix the issue,” Sheela pointed out.

In another incident, a 35-year-old S Shruthi, who is also a relative of the deceased S Ganesan, got stuck in the elevator with her children more than five times since she relocated. Now, she takes the stairs to the sixth floor.

Though complaints were raised to officers and ward members, nobody has visited KP Park in the last 3 years. However, just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, local politicians and authorities carried out patch work in the apartment.

Residents pay Rs 1,000 per month (Rs 250 rent and Rs 750 for maintenance). However, the premises reeks of stagnated sewage and uncleaned garbage. M Baskar said, “Only four workers come to clean the garbage and stagnant drainage water in the premises. It has been more than two months since they cleaned the sump, which led to sewage overflow and became a breeding ground for mosquitoes.”





With such horrible living conditions, now the State government is constructing buildings for commercial purposes. “When they can’t fix the existing building, why are they constructing shops here? It will worsen the situation,” said Shakuntala, another resident.