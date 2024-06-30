Elderly man dies after falling from 7th floor through elevator shaft in Pulianthope

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old man died in a freak accident after he slipped and fell to the ground through the elevator shaft while trying to get off the lift stuck between the eighth and seventh floor of the KP Park tenements in Pulianthope, built by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) on Saturday evening.

The deceased man was identified as S Ganesan, a resident of E Block in KP Park quarters. He ran a tiffin stall near the tenements, police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Ganesan had taken the lift from the eighth floor to get to the ground floor when the lift got stuck midway due to a suspected power failure.

The incident happened around 5:30 pm, police said. After the lift got stuck, some of the residents alerted the operator who reached the seventh floor and opened the elevator doors.

The elevator was a few feet above and Ganesan, on seeing the lift doors opened below had attempted to climb down to the seventh floor from the lift floor when he missed and fell through the shaft and got killed on the spot.

Basin Bridge Police rushed to the scene on information and secured Ganesan's body and sent it for post mortem.

Basin Bridge Police have registered a case and are investigating It may be noted that the KP Park has made headlines in the past for the substandard construction works during the previous AIADMK regime.

Egmore MLA I Paranthaman also raised the issue in the assembly seeking action against the contractor and the then housing minister O Panneerselvam. However, the investigations pickled later sans any breakthrough.