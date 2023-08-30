ART centre inaugurated at Omandurar hospital

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated a centre for Anti Retroviral Therapy (ART)-combined medical treatment for people with HIV at the Omandurar Government Medical College Hospital, at a cost of Rs 32.5 lakh. Additionally, a new blood purification centre with five units was also inaugurated.

Around 300 HIV persons will benefit from the centre, which will also provide treatment for occasional ailments, HIV testing, immune system testing and other tests.

In Tamil Nadu, around 30 lakh people and 12 lakh expectant mothers are being tested for HIV free of cost every year. “So far over 1.28 lakh HIV patients have been given free ART-combined medical treatment in Tamil Nadu,” the minister said. “While India’s HIV prevalence is 0.22%, Tamil Nadu’s has been reduced to -0.17%. There are 2,976 detection centres, 68 ART-integrated medical treatment centres and 34 recreational centres are operating in Tamil Nadu at an annual cost of Rs 2.41 crore.”

For early detection of kidney failure, renal sparing therapy is being utilised at the Omandurar hospital at a cost of Rs 2 crore. It has already been launched in all the rural primary health centres and sub-health centres as part of a study. Over 5.93 lakh people have benefited, including more 5.09 lakh people in primary health centres and the remaining in sub-health centres since July 10.

Currently, trials have begun for implementation in urban areas.

“Fifty blood purification equipment will be installed at a cost of Rs 3.25 crore in all government medical college hospitals. Blood purification units have been launched at a cost of Rs 32.5 lakh at the Omandurar GH,” he added, inaugurating other facilities.