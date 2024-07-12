Suspect political action plan in Armstrong’s murder; says Thiruma after meeting CM Stalin

CHENNAI: VCK president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday called on Chief Minister M K Stalin and said that they suspect a political action plan behind Armstrong’s murder and some anti-social elements were attempting to endanger the law and order situation of Tamil Nadu.

Thirumavalavan also requested the CM to convene an all-party meet against NEET in the state and mobilise the INDIA bloc Chief Ministers against the implementation of the three new criminal laws.

Talking to media persons after meeting the CM at the state secretariat, Thirumavalavan said, “VCK suspects that there could be a political action plan behind Armstrong murder too. Within a few minutes of his murder, BJP members sought a CBI probe. Even before the state police swung into action and the BSP sought action, the BJP insisted that the murder must be probed by the union government controlled CBI. The state BJP president also echoed the same views.”

Referring to the alleged links between some BJP functionaries and Arudhra gold scam, Thirumavalavan said that a few persons involved in the Arudhra gold scam also hold positions in the BJP and Arudhra gold is also being talked about in the backdrop of Armstrong’s murder. “BJP is voluntarily poking its nose into the (murder) issue and demanding a CBI probe. It must be investigated,” the VCK leader said, alleging that the political action plan of the BJP was to create tension against the DMK regime and affect law and order at every opportunity.

Forces chalked out poltiical action plan to disturb L&O

In a veiled reference to a Naam Tamizhar Katchi functionary’s derogatory remarks against former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, Thiruma said, “Some outfits are supporting the attempts (of BJP to disturb L & O in TN). Making derogatory personal remarks against Kalaignar is the height of political indecency. They can level ideological and political critique, but by denigrating Kalaignar, they are intending to foment more political tension here. Some forces have chalked out a political action plan to disturb law and order here. We have urged the state government to take stock of their plans and safeguard law and order. We have also requested the CM to monitor and act on anti-social elements trying to disturb social order and peace in Tamil Nadu.”

Thiruma also said that they have also urged the CM to convene an all-party meeting and adopt an unanimous resolution against NEET in the aftermath of irregularities in the conduct of the test.

Thiruma also welcomed the one-member committee constituted to recommend amendments to the three criminal laws in Tamil Nadu and said that he requested Stalin to write to Chief Ministers of INDIA bloc ruled states to up their ante against the three criminal laws.