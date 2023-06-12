Archagar appointment: Govt told to produce sample fitness certificate

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has adjourned petition challenging the notification issued by the executive officer of Sri Sugavaneswarar Swamy temple, Salem. The court also directed the government pleader to produce the sample fitness certificate given by the chief priest in the appointment of Archagar / Sthanigar.

The petition was taken up for hearing by Justice N Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court (MHC). The petitioner Muthu Subramania Gurukkal moved the MHC challenging notification issued by the executive officer of Sri Sugavaneswarar Swamy temple, Salem on January 18, 2018 calling for applications to fill up the post of Archagar/Sthanigar.

According to the petitioner the temple in question is an Agamic temple and hence any appointment of Archagar / Sthanigar can be done only as per the customs and usage. The petitioner’s counsel claimed that the petitioner is not challenging the impugned notification by claiming any hereditary right to the post of Archagar / Sthanigar but the main ground of attack is that the qualifications that are prescribed in the notification, is completely dehors the requirements under the relevant Agama.

On the counter the special government pleader NRR Arun Natarajan said that the applicant for the post of Archagar is expected to produce the fitness certificate from the chief priest.

Observing this, the Justice directed the government pleader to produce the sample fitness certificate before the court to have an idea and which is acted upon at the time of considering the appointment of Archagar / Sthanigar.

Subsequently, the Justice posted the petition to June 19, 2023, for further orders.