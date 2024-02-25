Approach road of Perumbakkam school to be fixed in 1.76L

CHENNAI: Following the story on DT NEXT regarding 'Perumbakkam school remains inaccessible for disabled students' on February 13, the South Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian has assured that the roads will be laid for the school at Rs 1.76 lakh.



The panchayat primary school in Perumbakkam has been facing a slew of issues for the past several years.

While they were gradually being addressed with the help of social activists, it had come to the notice that the approach road of the school was in shoddy condition.

Besides the approach road making it impossible for students to walk to the school, the school has also been facing issues like drainage overflow and ramp at the school being inaccessible for disabled students.

However, taking note of the newspaper article, MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian wrote on social media, "It has come to my notice that the panchayat primary school is reeling from issues. However, upon hearing the news, I contacted the Chengalpattu collector for action."

"After thorough inspection by the officials of district collectorate, the approach road to the school will be laid for the cost of Rs 1.76 lakh," the MP confirmed.

Meanwhile, activists pointed out that as the ramp of the school will be fixed too, the officials should adhere to the harmonised guidelines and standards for universal accessibility where slope and angle of the ramp, handrail and friction has to be kept in mind.