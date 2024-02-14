Perumbakkam school remains inaccessible for students

CHENNAI: While inclusivity is essential for public infrastructure, especially for children studying in schools, the panchayat primary school in Perumbakkam is reeling with several issues from ramps, roads and accessible entrance.

The children have been facing hurdles in accessing the school due to drainage overflow in the premises. Besides this, the teachers, parents and social activists have complained that the ramp constructed is inaccessible for children along with the shoddy approach road to the school.

Speaking to DT NEXT, Joel Shelton, a city-based activist said, "I had been working with various issues that the school has been reeling over the years. As part of which, it was highlighted that the ramp constructed at the entrance of the school remains totally inaccessible for children."

Joel says though the school earlier had lack of student enrolment, the number rose to 400 students at present. "With high number of students in the school, the infrastructure remains inaccessible. Besides the ramp, the approach road too is making it difficult for study to even walk," noted Joel.

Meanwhile, it was also noted that the sewage behind the school is overflowing, causing children to take only the front entrance. "The sewage overflow besides locomotive issues is also a health hazard for students. Also, due to improper roads in the area, water stagnation is quite frequent, "said a parent. "During rain, several children refrain coming to school due to water stagnation," added the parent.