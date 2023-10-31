Applications for community centres will be available online

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has passed a resolution on Tuesday during the council meeting to make the application for the community centre online. Greater Chennai Corporation Revenue department is taking reservations in the relevant zonal offices of all Community Welfare Centres and Theatres.



Pre-registration of social welfare centres and theatres is going on in the concerned zonal offices from 21.01.2022. At present, those who apply for reservation of community centres are pre-booked on priority basis to those who pay all documents along with bank draft on the specified day.

Certain rules and regulations must also be followed for application. Major rules are address proof of the applicant should be furnished with filled in application. For marriage, bride and bridegroom photos and age proof should be furnished.

For specified functions other than family functions with no objection Certificate from the Police Department concerned jurisdiction of the community hall. People who have applied with required documents and necessary payment will be given first priority.

No permission shall be given to perform function other than mentioned in the allotment order. Emblem and Name of the Greater Chennai Corporation shall not be permitted to be displayed or to be used in any other manner.