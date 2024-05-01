Another glass door ‘shatters’ at VIP gate in Chennai domestic airport

CHENNAI: A glass door at the domestic terminal of Chennai Airport suddenly shattered, causing a loud noise and panic among passengers and airport staff.

The incident occurred at Gate 4 of the terminal, which is used by VIPs, including Governors and foreign dignitaries.

Fortunately, no one was injured, as the glass door was designed to shatter in a way that prevents sharp edges from causing harm.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred at Chennai Airport.

In the past many years, several glass doors and windows have shattered due to unknown reasons, causing concern among airport authority officers and passengers.

While investigations are underway to determine the cause of the latest incident, airport officials are also considering replacing old glass doors and windows with new ones to prevent such incidents from recurring.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of passengers and airport staff, particularly during the ongoing construction work at the airport.

Vibration caused by heavy machinery and compressors used in the construction work may have caused the glass door to shatter, according to some experts.

Airport officials are also considering the possibility of sabotage, although no evidence has been found to support this theory.

The incident has highlighted the need for increased security measures at the airport to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

In the meantime, passengers and airport staff are on high alert, and airport officials are working to ensure that all glass doors and windows are safe and secure to prevent any further incidents.