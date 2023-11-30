Annamalai flays DMK and AIADMK over failure of SWD works

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at the ruling DMK government and the previous AIADMK government, State BJP president K Annamalai on Thursday questioned how many more rainy seasons do we need for the Tamil Nadu government to learn its lesson.



"Chennai is one of the most important cities in the world in various fields. But every year, it has become a routine for Chennai to flounder during monsoons. The public is paying a very high price for the mistakes of the Tamil Nadu government, " said Annamalai in a social media post.

Slamming both the Dravidian majors (DMK and AIADMK), the saffron party leader said, "The politicians who are in power are of the opinion that it is enough to fold their clothes and walk in the rain, so the situation has not changed even after the change of government. The public has started asking the question of what happened to the billions of funds spent by every government on so-called Storm Water Drainage (SWD) works."

"If the authorities work hard and are unable to fully rectify the situation, it means that there is something fundamentally wrong. Dilapidated roads and stagnant rainwater all over Chennai have called into question the SWD works claimed by the Tamil Nadu rulers over the years," added Annamalai.