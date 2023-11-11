Anna University’s new portal connects alumni, current students

CHENNAI: Anna University has launched a new alumni portal to involve former students in new projects and initiatives launched for the growth of the institution.

This portal will be applicable to the alumni of the varsity and its department colleges including College of Engineering Guindy, Alagappa College of Technology, Madras Institute of Technology and School of Architecture and Planning.

A senior professor from the varsity said that the website was designed to strengthen the bond between former students and those studying under the institutions currently. “The alumni members could register and explore the website, reconnect with old friends, and discover more opportunities that await them within our university community,” he added.

Pointing out that there were several alumni associations according to college, year and branch on the four campuses, he pointed out: “The Centre for Alumni Relations and Corporate Affairs (CARCA) will also connect with these individual associations to strengthen the relationship of the alumni through the portal. They could offer mentorship, share their valuable insights, and even explore mutually beneficial initiatives.”

The ‘Projects’ section in the portal provides an overview of projects undertaken by the university. Through this website, CARCA aims to do it in a transparent manner so that the alumni could oversee and participate in the execution of the projects.

“Our alumni, who are connected with many MNCs and corporate companies, can also explore opportunities to support these projects through their CSR initiatives,” he stated. “Over 1 lakh alumni members are expected to access the portal.”