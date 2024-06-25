Anna University to host international conference advancements in drinking water disinfection technologies on July 19

CHENNAI: Anna University will be hosting international conference advancements in drinking water disinfection technologies on July 19 in hybrid mode here.

The Centre for Environmental Studies (CES) of Anna University in association with Water Technology Centre (WTC) L&T Construction, in a notification, said that the conference is open to all professionals, researchers, academia, policymakers, extension functionaries, industries, students and field officers.

According to the current issue, disinfection is a critical process in water treatment that involves eliminating harmful pathogens to ensure water is safe for human consumption.

Effective disinfection ensures that drinking water is free from pathogens that can pose serious health risks, thereby maintaining the overall health and well-being of communities.

Conventional disinfection methods like chlorination face challenges such as the formation of disinfection byproducts, the need for large quantities of chemicals, safety issues on handling tonners, and highlight the need for more advanced, cost-effective solutions.

Recent advancements in water disinfection have introduced innovative technologies such as ozonation, UV disinfection, multi oxidants and ozonated nano bubble systems.

This conference aims to explore and evaluate emerging disinfection technologies to enhance water quality. The goal is to identify and shortlist technologies that offer both superior disinfection performance and economic viability, ensuring safe and affordable drinking water for all.

The proposed themes for the conference includes disinfection and its importance, conventional disinfection technologies, advancements in disinfection processes, techno-economical viability and sustainability aspects of emerging disinfection methods.