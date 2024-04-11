Anna University introduces six internship programmes for BE, B.Tech students

CHENNAI: Anna University introduces internship programmes for students in the latest domains including 5G wireless communication, machine learning in system design and network security for this year.

The internship programme would be organised by the "Centre for Wireless system Design", a department of Anna University.

Accordingly, with the aim to get the students learn the latest technology, the Anna University, in its notification, said apart from 5G wireless communication, machine learning in system design and network security, other areas courses such as semiconductor integrated circuit design and testing, wireless transceiver design and latest computer aided design tools will also be included this year.

The duration of courses would be two-weeks (training-1 type) and four weeks (training-2 type).

All the B.E and B.Tech students, who have completed four semesters at the time of application.

The university further said that training mode would be hands-on training (theory and practical sessions).

Selected students undergoing a four weeks internship program may be given the opportunity to carry out their semester project work at the university, based on their performance.

The tentative training would start from May to July.

Internship certificates will be provided on successful completion of training, the notification added.