Anna University implements sustainability and climate action policy

CHENNAI: Anna University has implemented sustainability and climate action policy in all its campuses across Tamil Nadu.

Stating that the institution encourages students and faculty to pilot sustainability solutions through cutting edge research and teaching practices to address sustainable development goals and other real world challenges, the policy said it was the responsibility of the institution to confront the challenge of climate change will be addressed by reducing campus greenhouse gas emissions through best practices and innovation efficiency and use of renewable energy.

Accordingly, scope 1 (emissions are direct greenhouse emissions that occur from sources that are controlled or owned by an organization" and scope 2 (emissions are indirect emissions associated with the purchase of electricity, steam, heat, or cooling) will be tracked and sustained efforts will be made to be a net zero campus by the year 2040.

The policy further said the university will incorporate green building norms in new constructions and work towards a zero waste campus. In addition, efforts will be taken to reduce transportation related emissions within the campus.

Similarly, the institution said it will also develop sustainability related programs and curricula.

Accordingly, it will strengthen the governance structures to facilitate integration of sustainability practices at all levels of the university. The institution has also decided to recognise and to reward all the accomplishments related to climate action policy.

The university will protect and enhance the ecosystems and green spaces of the institution and make sustainable efforts to promote green practices to ensure an appropriate level of biodiversity.

The management of the institution will use their campus as a living laboratory to harness the power of collaboration to develop, pilot and launch sustainability solutions.

The institution will also provide mentoring, networking and professional development opportunities that prepare our students with the insight and foresight to safeguard the environment