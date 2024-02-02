Anna University eyes global QS ranking within 300

CHENNAI: Anna University has fixed 2025 year as the ambitious target to attain QS ranking within the 200 to 300 range at the global level and NIRF ranking among the top ten institutions in the country during the same period.

QS World University Rankings is a portfolio of comparative college and university rankings compiled by Quacquarelli Symonds, an internationally acclaimed higher education analytics firm while the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is a ranking methodology adopted by the Ministry of Education to rank institutions of higher education in India.

In 2022, Anna University was ranked in the range between 551-560 under QS rating and came to 427 in the ranking in 2023. The university stands 14th in NIRF rankings. A senior professor from Anna University told DT Next that the institution has taken several steps to improve its ranking in both international and national level.

“Accordingly, in 2024 (till December), the university has decided to establish an international technology transfer centre, enhancing student and faculty mobility through joint degree programmes with leading foreign universities”, he said.

With steps already taken to create Entrepreneurship and Innovation Ecosystem (EDIC) in 2023, the professor said the start-up policy for the university students and faculties would be implemented through EDIC.

“The EDIC will bring together the venture capitalists and entrepreneurs with innovative ideas under one umbrella to facilitate seamless funding and to optimise the laboratory to market commercialisation time,” he said.